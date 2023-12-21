Judge gives $1M bond to man accused of killing 19-year-old

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old on Dec. 15 received a $1 million bond in Hamilton County Court on Thursday.

Xavier Smith, 20, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the death of Mycole Smith.

Cincinnati police say they found the victim laying on the ground on Williamsburg Drive with a gunshot wound at the Villages of Roll Hill apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Mycole was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Xavier Smith, 20, is accused of murder 19-year-old Mycole Smith on Dec. 15. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

In addition, Xavier is also accused of violating his probation.

According to court documents, he was found guilty on one count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle on May 11.

As punishment, Xavier was sentenced to community control, however, if he violates it, he could spend 18 months in jail, the documents say.

