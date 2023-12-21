Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Judge gives $1M bond to man accused of killing 19-year-old

Murder suspect, Xavier Smith, expected in court
By Tayler Davis and Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old on Dec. 15 received a $1 million bond in Hamilton County Court on Thursday.

Xavier Smith, 20, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the death of Mycole Smith.

Cincinnati police say they found the victim laying on the ground on Williamsburg Drive with a gunshot wound at the Villages of Roll Hill apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Mycole was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Xavier Smith, 20, is accused of murder 19-year-old Mycole Smith on Dec. 15.
Xavier Smith, 20, is accused of murder 19-year-old Mycole Smith on Dec. 15.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

In addition, Xavier is also accused of violating his probation.

According to court documents, he was found guilty on one count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle on May 11.

As punishment, Xavier was sentenced to community control, however, if he violates it, he could spend 18 months in jail, the documents say.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alleged abduction suspect struck and killed while crossing I-75 NB, police say
‘Mental Health Issue’: Woman explains what happened in deadly alleged abduction
Alleged abduction suspect struck and killed while crossing I-75 NB, police chief says
Alleged abduction suspect struck and killed while crossing I-75 NB, police chief says
Norwood police were dispatched around 9 p.m. to Norwood High School on Tuesday for a report of...
Police break up large, ‘unruly’ crowd of students at Tri-State high school
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the remains of a woman in a...
Las Vegas police identify Cincinnati woman as victim in 1979 cold case
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks off the field after the Bengals beat...
Ja’Marr Chase ruled out for Saturday’s game
Christian Montgomery was 17 when the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office announced he was...
Man will have chance at parole following Clermont County double-murder conviction
Warm weather continues
FOX19 NOW at 11:30 a.m.
Author uses unique upbringing and family history to create novel