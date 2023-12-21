Man will have chance at parole following Clermont County double-murder conviction

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man will have the possibility of parole as part of his sentencing for the 2022 murders of a father and son.

Christian Radin Montgomery was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with parole consideration after 30 years, Judge Anthony Brock announced in court.

The judge said the chance of parole is because Montgomery was 17 years old at the time 34-year-old Ryan Larison and his 59-year-old father, Rusty Larison, were killed.

On Nov. 16, Montgomery was convicted on all charges.

Aggravated murder (two counts)

Murder (four counts)

Aggravated robbery (three counts)

Robbery (three counts)

Aggravated burglary (three counts)

Burglary

Tampering with evidence

Montgomery was 17 when the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office announced he was arrested for charges, including murder, in connection with the July 14, 2022, deaths of Ryan and Rusty.

The father and son were found shot inside a mobile home in the Richmond Estates Mobile Home Park on State Route 132 in Ohio Township just after 2 a.m. Ryan and Rusty were pronounced dead around 4:15 a.m. by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

Ryan’s and Rusty’s cousin, Randy Baynum, is among the family members who were in court every day for the trial.

Baynum told FOX19 their deaths have been very hard on the family, as has watching this trial play out.

“He should get the death penalty,” Baynum stated. “He callously murdered two people, and now he’s trying to make excuses as to why he did it, and really, it was to rob them. That’s what it was all about. That’s what it comes down to.”

Montgomery was arrested on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, robbery, aggravated burglary, burglary and tampering with evidence, the sheriff’s office previously announced.

The jury was dismissed on Nov. 15 and returned at 8:30 a.m. the following day.

After hours of deliberation, they reached their verdict.

“The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office put together one of the most thorough and comprehensive investigations I have ever seen,” Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said. “I am proud of the work of law enforcement, as well as the assistant prosecutors on this case. Both agencies came together to ensure that justice was served. My office is committed to sending the message that violent crime will not be tolerated in this community.”

A 16-year-old is facing the same charges as Christian, according to the sheriff’s office.

In addition, detectives with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office say another 16-year-old is charged with aggravated robbery, robbery, aggravated burglary and burglary.

The sheriff’s office says that 18-year-old Anthony Montgomery is charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the deaths of Rusty and Ryan.

Dakota Pfeiffer, 20, who was first charged with tampering with evidence, is now charged with one count of aggravated murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

