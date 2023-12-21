Mother of 5 creates mobile toy company to bring smiles to kids’ faces

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new Tri-State toy company is giving kids full control in making their own personalized stuffed animals.

Letitia Ferguson started Luvable & Stuffable about two and a half years ago.

The mom of five said she has always loved kids and wanted to create something that brings a smile to their faces.

“We bring everything to you,” explained Ferguson. “We have a stuffing machine fiber. The stuffed animals, wishing hearts, birth certificates.”

The mobile business allows her to set up at any location.

Kids can choose their favorite stuffed animal from the basket, select a heart with a special message, and tuck it inside. Then, by tapping on the foot pedal they begin stuffing the toy with a lot of love and fiber.

Once it’s all done, the kids get to name their new plush toy that even comes with a birth certificate.

“Their eyes just light up,” Ferguson says of the experience. “They love it, and just seeing the joy on their faces, you know we’re doing the right thing for them. The most fun for me is when they go name them. They come up with the most creative names.”

Ferguson also adds a personal touch.

After a child makes their stuffed animal, he or she can also grab a personalized T-shirt with their name on it.

The mother of five says her daughter inspired her to start Luvable & Stuffable.

“My daughter is 18 now, but she has this one stuffed animal she made when she was in the first grade, and it was like another sibling to her,” Ferguson explained. So, just seeing how happy she was with that one and the comfort it brought to her, I was like, this is going to be a great idea.”

So, she did her research, found suppliers, made the business happen, and has not looked back since.

While she’s booked events at several different schools and children’s parties, Ferguson says the happiest moments are when she gets a chance to surprise kids at the hospital.

“My biggest joy is going to the Ronald McDonald House and seeing the kids and how happy they are,” said Ferguson. “To make their stuffed animal. Just bringing a little bit of joy to them is like, okay, this is worth it. So, it’s more than just a toy to people. It’s like their best friend. It can bring comfort to them, emotional support.”

Ferguson says the support that she’s been given from family and friends is the superpower behind her success, and she says her goal now is to become a household name.

To book Luvable & Stuffable at your next party, check out their website.

