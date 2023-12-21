Contests
Officials search for missing Goshen Township man, report says

Matthew Roberts, 51, has been missing since Dec. 15, according to an incident report.
Matthew Roberts, 51, has been missing since Dec. 15, according to an incident report.(Goshen Township Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police and Ohio LandSAR are searching for a Goshen Township man who has been missing for several days.

Goshen Township police responded to a missing persons report made by Adam Combs on Dec. 18.

According to the incident report, Combs told officers that his roommate, Matthew Roberts, 51, underwent a “paranoid episode” on Dec. 15, stating unknown people from Mexico placed a microchip in his penis and he needed to leave his home.

The report says Combs offered to drive Roberts to a friend’s home in Brown County to help calm him down.

While driving on Newtonsville Road near State Route 727, Roberts told Combs to stop the vehicle, the report states.

Roberts got out of the vehicle and grabbed a backpack and a sleeping bag from the back seat, the document says. He was last seen walking west through a field towards Goshen.

Ohio LandSAR is searching for Roberts in the area of SR-727 and Newtonsville Road, Goshen Township police said.

Roberts was last seen wearing a light grey Carhartt jacket and a dark-colored hoodie. He also walks with a limp, police said.

