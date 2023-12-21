Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Police arrest man in Williamsburg Drive shooting case

Police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill on Friday.
Police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill on Friday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old on Dec. 15.

Xavier Smith, 20, was arrested and charged with murder on Tuesday, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

He’s been charged with murder in the death of Mycole Smith in the 2300 block of Williamsburg Drive at the Villages of Roll Hill apartments.

Cincinnati police arrived at the location at around 4 p.m. and found the victim in the grass with a gunshot wound.

The Cincinnati Fire Department took him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

19-year-old victim in shooting at apartment complex

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ft. Mitchell police are investigating a shooting that took place in the Kroger parking lot...
Woman claims she fired gun outside Ft. Mitchell Kroger to defend boyfriend, police say
Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 in Boone County after a fatal crash closed the northbound...
Woman killed after being ejected from SUV in deadly 4-vehicle crash on I-75
Alleged abduction suspect struck and killed while crossing I-75 NB, police chief says
Alleged abduction suspect struck and killed while crossing I-75 NB, police chief says
Traffic camera photo of I-75 northbound near RIchwood in Boone County on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
Man killed after attempting to run across I-75 in Boone County following 4-vehicle crash
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the remains of a woman in a...
Las Vegas police identify Cincinnati woman as victim in 1979 cold case

Latest News

St. Rita School for the Deaf
St. Rita School’s Grinch production a Christmas tradition
Clermont County Animal Shelter volunteer Megan Dashley said Cheddar’s emotions in the video...
Video of scared dog at Clermont County Animal Shelter sparks outcry over proximity to gun range
Alleged abduction suspect struck and killed while crossing I-75 NB, police chief says
Alleged abduction suspect struck and killed while crossing I-75 NB, police chief says
Alleged abduction suspect struck and killed while crossing I-75 NB, police say
‘Mental Health Issue’: Woman explains what happened in deadly alleged abduction