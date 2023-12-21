Police arrest man in Williamsburg Drive shooting case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old on Dec. 15.

Xavier Smith, 20, was arrested and charged with murder on Tuesday, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

He’s been charged with murder in the death of Mycole Smith in the 2300 block of Williamsburg Drive at the Villages of Roll Hill apartments.

Cincinnati police arrived at the location at around 4 p.m. and found the victim in the grass with a gunshot wound.

The Cincinnati Fire Department took him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

19-year-old victim in shooting at apartment complex

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.