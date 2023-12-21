Settlement reached: Tri-State school board to pay $100K and repeals diversity policy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A settlement was reached on Thursday in the controversial diversity and inclusion lawsuit involving Forest Hills School District and four families of students.

Since June of 2022, the school board and the plaintiffs have been in a legal battle over a resolution that would ban the use of race-based and gender-identity training for staff and curriculum in schools. This initiative was called the “Culture of Kindness and Equal Opportunity for All Students” Resolution.

After 18 months of litigation, Forest Hills reached a settlement that would require the district to pay $100,000 to the parents’ attorneys and repeal their resolution, according to the settlement document.

While I’m very happy the resolution has been rescinded, I feel this is a band-aid on a larger problem at the national level. We can no longer agree to disagree when it’s the sentiment of some that certain voices should not be heard, certain experiences should be disregarded and omitted, and that acceptance of our LGBTQ children is equivalent to grooming. They may think they have the best interests of children at the heart of their actions, but by limiting their view of kids’ experiences to their own lenses - which don’t include discrimination based on race, orientation, disability or socioeconomics - they are actively choosing to not listen to the experiences of kids who don’t look like their own and willful ignorance like that is only ever going to be harmful.

Even though a settlement was reached, Forest Hills School District says it does not mean they are admitting any wrongdoing or liability for the resolution.

Instead, the board members believe the lawsuit has only been a distraction for students and that is why they decided to settle.

The district’s liability insurance is covering the $100,000 payment.

The intent and purpose of the Resolution were to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for all students. The Board is confident that existing policies and administrative guidelines will be sufficient to ensure the District meets these obligations to the students, student’s parents and the community. The Forest Hills School District Board of Education is focused on supporting a high-quality educational experience that empowers each student to achieve personal success.

The district passed its “Culture of Kindness” resolution in June of 2022 but did not enforce the policy due to the active lawsuit that was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

Now that the case is closed, other families involved in the case say they can “breathe a little easier,” like Janielle Davis, a parent of a student at Forest Hills.

“This is not just a win for the students, faculty, parents, and community members who look like us but for anyone who has felt unseen and unheard this past year,” Davis explained.

Natalie Hastings, a parent of two students, says she this is a significant moment for the Forest Hills community, but expressed that she is still skeptical of the Board’s future actions.

“Now, we can begin 2024 with a fresh start for our board and our district and move beyond the division and confusion caused by the Resolution. However, we will continue to monitor the board’s activities to ensure that every student receives a quality, honest education in a safe environment that promotes belonging and inclusion,” Hastings said.

The settlement is embedded below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.