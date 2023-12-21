Sheriff: 1 dead in Liberty Township head-on crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a head-on crash happened Wednesday night in Butler County.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) was dispatched to the 5300 block of Hamilton Mason Road at approximately 10:46 p.m. for a report of an injury crash with an entrapment.

According to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, an SUV was headed east on Hamilton Mason Road while a sedan was traveling west.

Based on START’s investigation, the SUV went left of center and struck the sedan head-on, Sheriff Jones said in a press release.

The driver of the SUV was transported the University of Cincinnati - West Chester Hospital in critical condition but died as a result, while the other driver was transported to UC West Chester Hospital with minor injuries, Sheriff Jones said.

The SUV driver’s name will not be released until the family is notified.

START is still investigating the crash.

