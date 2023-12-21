St. Rita School’s Grinch production a Christmas tradition
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - St. Rita School For the Deaf’s annual production of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” has become an annual tradition for students, staff and families.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.