Warm weather continues

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There will be more clouds today with a small chance for light rain this afternoon. Highs will be near 50. Tonight will be cloudy and dry. Low 31.

It will be warm again tomorrow with highs in the low 50s. Once we get past the morning low temperature Friday, we will remain above freezing throughout the remainder of the extended forecast. That is unusual for this time of year which features a normal low of 27 and a high of 42.

We will see a small chance for light rain Saturday with dry weather on Christmas Eve. Monday will be very warm with highs approaching 60 degrees. However, there will be a chance for rain Monday afternoon and evening. The warm and wet weather will continue into much of next week.

