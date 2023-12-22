Barleycorn’s Brewhouse 'tapping party' fundraiser to benefit Wilder Fire Department

Contests
Barleycorn's Brewhouse is holding a tapping party to debut it's new Wildfire Irish Red Ale with proceeds going to the Wilder Fire Department. On Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.(Photo provided)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILDER, Ky. (WXIX) - Barleycorn’s Brewhouse in Wilder will unveil its latest ale during an event Wednesday to help fund the Wilder Fire Department.

The brewhouse will debut its Wildfire Irish Ale at a tapping party on Dec. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“It is a beer that we kind of crafted in honor of the Wilder Fire Department’s history and service to the community,” said Barleycorn’s Brewhouse Brewmaster Shane Trego,

Trego said the brewhouse has always shared a special connection with the department since it moved into its old building.

“Without their support, we really wouldn’t have been able to put a manufacturing production in place here, and to get where we are right now,” Trego said.

Members of the fire department are serving the brew at the tapping party.

“We’ve recently ordered a quint aerial truck and it will be in June of 2025,” Wilder Fire Department Captain Jeff Lang said. “We’re going to use these funds to help put new tools on the truck and outfit it with the things that it needs.”

Lang said having devoted support from residents and businesses means a lot to Wilder firefighters.

“Oh, we love it,” Lang said. “We do everything we can to make our residents happy. They’re paying our bills. They’re the ones who write the checks. We work for them.”

The beer is scheduled to be tapped at 5:30 p.m. The first 100 to order will get a souvenir pint glass.

The Wildfire Irish Red Ale will be available for a limited time at all four Barleycorn’s Brewhouse locations. Wednesday is the only day that proceeds from the beer sales will support the fire department.

For more information on the ale and the event, visit the Barleycorn’s Brewhouse website.

