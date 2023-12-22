Court docs: 2 women indicted on assault charges of a physically impaired person

Contests
Peyton and Nicole Flynn will appear before the Clermont County Common Pleas Court for their...
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Two women were arrested Thursday in Clermont County after being indicted on assault charges of at least one physically impaired person.

Nicole Flynn, 48, and 21-year-old Peyton Flynn received a $25,000 bond at 10% Friday morning by Clermont County Common Pleas Court Judge Kevin Miles.

According to court documents, the alleged abuse began in February 2022 and lasted until August 2023.

Nicole and Peyton were caretakers of at least one physically impaired person, and court records say they failed to take care of the impaired person(s) and even assaulted them. The abuse lasted for 1.5 years.

A Clermont County Grand Jury indicted both women on two counts of failing to provide for a physically impaired person and two counts of assault, the indictment says.

The number of victims in this case is unknown and it is not clear what their relationship is with the women.

This is not the first time Nicole and Peyton have been criminally charged.

According to Clermont County Municipal court docs, the two women were charged with five counts of animal cruelty in September 2023.

Five horses were found emaciated with parasites and mud all over them. Some of them even had sores from insect bites, white eggs in their matted manes, and were severely underweight, the complaints said.

Peyton and Nicole are both currently in the Clermont County Jail.

Their next court date is in February 2024.

