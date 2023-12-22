Crews rescue resident in Taylor Mill house fire

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A fire broke out at a Taylor Mill home on Forest Lane early Friday morning, according to crews at the scene.

Taylor Mill Fire Sgt. Rodney McKibben says it started around 1:30 a.m. when crews received a 911 call from a woman reporting a fire in her home with her husband inside.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the call in minutes and rescued the man who was in the living room of the home, Sgt. McKibben said.

He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

While it is unknown exactly how the fire started, Sgt. McKibben believes the fire started in the kitchen.

He says the American Red Cross, Duke Energy and the Northern Kentucky Water District all responded to the home as well.

The Northern Kentucky Water District says they will be sending a crew to Forest Lane Friday morning to fix a leak they believe started as a result of the fire.

