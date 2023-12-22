Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Crews rescue resident in Taylor Mill house fire

Crews respond to Forest Lane house fire in Taylor Mill
By Brenda Ordonez
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A fire broke out at a Taylor Mill home on Forest Lane early Friday morning, according to crews at the scene.

Taylor Mill Fire Sgt. Rodney McKibben says it started around 1:30 a.m. when crews received a 911 call from a woman reporting a fire in her home with her husband inside.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the call in minutes and rescued the man who was in the living room of the home, Sgt. McKibben said.

He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

While it is unknown exactly how the fire started, Sgt. McKibben believes the fire started in the kitchen.

He says the American Red Cross, Duke Energy and the Northern Kentucky Water District all responded to the home as well.

The Northern Kentucky Water District says they will be sending a crew to Forest Lane Friday morning to fix a leak they believe started as a result of the fire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Matthew Roberts, 51, has been missing since Dec. 15, according to an incident report.
Body of missing Goshen Township man found, police say
There are 19 steps in Jackson Schuster’s detailed plan to save the Tri-State attraction.
8-year-old comes up with 19-step plan to save Coney Island
One person is dead after a head-on crash on Wednesday in the 5300 block of Hamilton Mason Road...
Sheriff: 1 dead in Liberty Township head-on crash
Police investigating over 3 dozen car break-ins Tuesday
Cincinnati investigating 3 dozen car break-ins overnight

Latest News

Crews respond to Forest Lane house fire in Taylor Mill
Crews respond to Forest Lane house fire in Taylor Mill
A person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Ross Hanover Road Friday morning.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured in Butler County crash
One person was transported to the hospital via medical helicopter with serious injuries after...
Medical helicopter transports 1 to hospital in NKY crash, fire officials say
Tri-State mom devastated, no charges filed after loss of 3-year-old daughter
Tri-State woman wants charges filed against babysitter after 3-year-old’s death