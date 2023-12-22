A few sprinkles but mainly dry and warm Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday morning starts off with a few sprinkles; otherwise mostly cloudy with morning lows in the low 30s and afternoon highs in the low 50s.

For both Saturday and Sunday there is a small chance for rain but the chance is greater Saturday, mainly in the morning. Neither day will be a washout but brief, light showers will be in the area into afternoon. By noon Saturday most showers will be east of I-71. Most areas will see less than a tenth of an inch of rain.

Sunday showers will be rare and mainly in the morning. For those travelling or heading to religious services Sunday evening the weather looks dry and travel conditions good.

With low temperatures warmer than freezing Christmas morning and afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 40s a White Christmas is just a dream.

Did you know the “White Christmas” tradition started with Charles Dickens (1812 - 1870). As a child of the waning years of the Little Ice Age, winter snow, frozen rivers and bitter cold were common. The popularity of Dickens’ book, A Christmas Carol (1843), is recognized by literature scholars as the start of what Christmas is today and the cold and snow portrayed in his book made a snowy Christmas the stuff of legend.

Rain looks to be likely Christmas Day afternoon and evening and will continue into Tuesday morning.

Next week will have daily opportunities for light rain showers with warm high temperatures in the low 50s and mild low temperatures in the low 40s.

