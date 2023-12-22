Medical helicopter transports 1 to hospital in NKY crash, fire officials say

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious injury crash that happened in Burlington early Friday morning.

According to Belleview-McVille Interim Fire Chief Eric Campbell, the crash happened in the area of 5040 Waterloo Rd.

One person was transported to the hospital via medical helicopter with serious injuries, Interim Chief Campbell said.

Details are limited. FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as more information is confirmed.

