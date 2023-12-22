Santa goes on ride along with Union Township police
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Santa Claus got to ride along with a Union Township officer Friday to spread some Christmas cheer to local senior living facilities.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.