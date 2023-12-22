Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured in Butler County crash

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An early morning crash in Hamilton left one person dead and two others seriously injured, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 12:55 a.m. in the area of 2169 Ross Hanover Rd. when a vehicle drove off the roadway and hit a drainage ditch, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said in a press release.

Two passengers were transported to a hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, while another was transported by medical helicopter with serious injuries, explained Sheriff Jones.

One of the passengers died as a result of their injuries, the press release said.

The person’s name will not be released until family is notified.

