Tr-State woman wants charges filed against babysitter after 3-year-old’s death

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - A Ripley County mother said she’s devastated after charges weren’t filed after the death of her 3-year-old daughter in October.

Jill Humphries had left her daughter, Kenna, with her niece to babysit while she went to work. Her daughter was found hours later in a septic tank. Emergency crews tried to revive her but couldn’t.

Humphries said she was at work when she received a frantic call from her sister.

“She was hysterical,” Humphries said. “She said there’s something wrong with Kenna, she’s not moving. They’re doing CPR.”

Ripley County Prosecutor Ric Hertel said Kenna had gotten away from her babysitter and was later found in a septic tank. Hertel said it appeared Kenna moved the lid and either fell or climbed into the tank.

Humphries wanted her niece charged in her daughter’s death. Authorities said there were no signs of criminal conduct or injury to Kenna and her death was ruled an accident.

“I want justice,” Humphries said. “I don’t feel like any justice has been served. She neglected my child and my child ended up dead in a septic tank.”

Hertel said he feels for Humphries and the loss she’s suffered.

“My heart goes out to her, but there are some situations that are terrible accidents,” Hertel said in an email to FOX19.

Humphries is considering a civil suit but said she still wants criminal charges filed.

She said her family won’t be celebrating Christmas due to Kenna’s loss and the death of her sister two days later.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.