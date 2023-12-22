Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Traveling couple wins $225,000 with a lottery scratch-off while getting cup of coffee

A Kentucky couple made a lucky stop for coffee that led to a lottery win.
A Kentucky couple made a lucky stop for coffee that led to a lottery win.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - A coffee break turned into a life-changing moment for a Kentucky couple thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Joselyn Bonilla and her husband turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $225,000 jackpot.

The couple purchased the winning ticket when they stopped for coffee at Cave Run Lakemart in the Morehead area while on their way back home after visiting family in North Carolina.

When Bonilla scratched the ticket in the car, she immediately saw a $6,000 win.

She continued and ended up finding $6,000 in every box along with an additional $45,000.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Bonilla said.  “We checked it using the app, and there it was!”

The lucky couple said they are expecting a baby and winning the lottery will allow the mother-to-be to stay home.

The Cave Run Lakemart also received a $2,250 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are 19 steps in Jackson Schuster’s detailed plan to save the Tri-State attraction.
8-year-old comes up with 19-step plan to save Coney Island
Matthew Roberts, 51, has been missing since Dec. 15, according to an incident report.
Body of missing Goshen Township man found, police say
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Tri-State mom devastated, no charges filed after loss of 3-year-old daughter
Tri-State woman wants charges filed against babysitter after 3-year-old’s death
Students in the Forest Hills School District in eastern Hamilton County held a walkout...
Settlement reached: Tri-State school board to pay $100K and repeals diversity policy

Latest News

The animal care team said the brothers have distinct markings to identify them.
Zoo welcomes pair of critically endangered Amur tiger brothers
Cheryl Grunwarld, wearing antlers, waits for her baggage at the Charlotte Douglas...
Busiest holiday travel season in years is off to a smooth start with few airport delays
Peyton and Nicole Flynn will appear before the Clermont County Common Pleas Court for their...
Court docs: Mother, daughter accused of assaulting elderly family members
Court docs: Mother, daughter accused of assaulting elderly family members
Court docs: Mother, daughter accused of assaulting elderly family members
‘Married with Microphones’ signs off one last time
‘Married with Microphones’ signs off one last time