Union Township police give back by giving Santa Claus a lift

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Union Township Police Department gave Santa Claus a lift Friday while he made stops throughout the municipality.

Santa, riding in the passenger seat of a Union Township police cruiser, visited daycare centers and senior villages before dropping off toy donations.

