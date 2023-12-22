Union Township police spread Christmas joy to woman they saved 8 years ago

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A woman received Christmas joy from three Union Township officers who saved her from an abusive situation in 2015.

According to police, Freda Underwood was abused, weighing about 90 pounds, and held against her will at the time.

Underwood’s life changed when a welfare check was called.

Sgt. Chris Wilson was one of the officers at the scene.

“The minute I told her that I was going to take her out the situation her demeanor immediately changed. She told us everything that was going on. She told us about the abuse that she had suffered,” Sgt. Wilson said.

Sgt. Ken Millis was one of the officers investigating the incident and stated that most people would not have survived the amount of abuse that happened to her.

Underwood says she is now a stronger person because of that.

“I think my experience has made me stronger, and it’s made me realize. I think my biggest downfall was that I trusted too many people, and my experience made me realize you can’t trust everybody,” Underwood said.

Underwood stated that she was thankful the officers came to rescue her. Those officers, with the help of dispatchers, were able to give her some Christmas presents.

“I got two pairs of fuzzy socks. I got five puzzles. I got nail polish and eye shadow,” Underwood said.

She also got an elf doll and named it “Ken,” after one of the officers who saved her.

“The way she was living in fear with the people she was living with had threatened her to not say anything. I am glad she put the faith in us to say something, give us the opportunity to help her and luckily for everyone, especially Freda it did work out in her favor,” Officer Josh Hathorn said.

Police say the two suspects received lengthy prison sentences.

