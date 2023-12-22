VIDEO: Springboro police chase, arrest driver suspected of driving while high on drugs

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) -Springboro police released dash camera footage Friday of a woman leading police suspected of driving under the influence of drugs on a chase in Warren County.

Court records show that Chelsy Pollock, 33, was arrested in November and is facing charges of failure to comply with an order of a police officer, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drug or abuse or combination of them, criminal damaging or endangering, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and vandalism.

A newly released dashcam video shows that Pollock failed to stop during a traffic stop on Central Avenue, and therefore, she turned into a residential neighborhood and drove down a dead-end street.

