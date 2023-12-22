Warm and wet at times this holiday weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We will see the chance for light rain today but a better chance for rain overnight. High 52.

It will be another warm day tomorrow with showers during the morning hours and dry weather returning in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be the warmest day this weekend and should be mainly dry with a high of 60.

Christmas Day we will see rain likely and it could be heavy at times. It will also be breezy. However, with a high of 58 it is much warmer than the frigid Christmas Day of 2022. Our high temperature that day was 17 with several inches of snow on the ground. Going back to 2021, we had a record high of 69 on Christmas Day! If you are traveling for the holiday this year, you will see wet roads so slowdowns are possible.

Scattered rain continues through much of next week with daily chances for rain. Temperatures will start to fall back to near normal by the end of the week.

