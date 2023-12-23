1 person hospitalized after car submerges into water following crash in Middletown, troopers say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle was submerged in the water following a single-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they received a call about the crash on Interstate 75 near State Route 122 around 11 a.m.

The person involved in the crash was able to exit the vehicle, OSP said.

It is unknown if other people were in the car at the time of the incident.

Troopers have not provided details on the extent of the injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

