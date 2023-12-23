3-year-old shot, in critical condition, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say a 3-year-old child is in critical condition after a shooting in Price Hill.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Beech Avenue at around 5:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, the 3-year-old was grazed in the head by a bullet.

Police say there are two suspects in custody.

