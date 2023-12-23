Contests
‘Make a Kid Merry’ giving gifts to 100 kids this Christmas

'Make a Kid Merry" project giving gifts to 100 kids
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - College students Jordyn Jenkins and Skylar Beavers remember how they were on the receiving end of Christmas generosity as children. With their organization Make a Kid Merry, they hope to pay that Holiday spirit forward.

“We grew up in similar experiences where our parents had to get us sponsored for Christmas,” Jenkins said. “That’s really what inspired the organization.”

Make A Kid Merry is giving presents to 100 kids and has been a blessing to local families, like Tieshia Schaffer’s. She said the group is helping her put an extra present under the tree for each of her grandkids.

Schaeffer said Jenkins and Beavers go a step beyond giving a toy donation. The two remembered her grandkids from meeting them last year.

“We want to know their name, their favorite hobby, their favorite superhero and thinks like that,” Beavers said. “So when they open their gift they feel like this was chosen for me. This was handpicked for me.”

Beavers said she and Jenkins begin a massive shopping spree once they finish finals week. Then it’s shopping, wrapping presents and getting them to homes.

“I would rather work on this than do homework,” Beavers said. “It’s a balancing game but it makes it easy because we care about it so much.”

Since 2020, the group has given presents to nearly 500 children.

