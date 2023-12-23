Protesters rally to save Coney Island

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Several organizers gathered outside Coney Island’s entrance Saturday for a peaceful protest to help save the historic park and Sunlite Pool.

“We’re down here showing our support for preserving Coney Island and Sunlight Pool. There’s been a petition circulating, the Cincinnati Preservation Association has made a statement, and we are out here trying to put pressure on CSO and MEMI to respond and work with the community on preserving this place that’s not just a big piece of our local history but an active place for so many people and families,” organizer Victoria Vogelgesang said.

It was announced on Dec. 14 that Coney Island, which has been around since 1886, with Sunlite Pool being added in 1925, would permanently close on New Year’s Eve following the conclusion of Coney Island’s Nights of Lights holiday event.

“What are these people going to do? I mean, I’m devastated! There’s no pool. There’s nothing like this anywhere else,” protester Denise Culo said.

Coney Island confirmed that they are being sold to Music & Event Management Inc. (MEMI), a Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra subsidiary (CSO).

The new owners said they would replace the historic Tri-State attraction with a “one-of-a-kind entertainment campus” worth $118 million.

Although MEMI and CSO said that more information would be shared later, they mentioned that the upcoming music and entertainment venue would attract top performers, thus putting Cincinnati among the ranks of other leading cities.

The venue’s design includes a state-of-the-art sound system, adaptable seating, and a standing area, according to a press release.

CSO and MEMI said the forthcoming music and entertainment venue will put Cincinnati among the ranks with other top cities to attract big-name performers. (CSO/MEMI)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.