Utility poles knocked down in Westwood due to crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single-vehicle crash in Westwood knocked down several utility poles and downed wires Sunday, leaving many in the area without power Sunday.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map before 6 p.m., there were at least 2,000 outages. Power has since been restored.

Police and the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue shortly before 5:00 p.m., according to dispatchers.

It has not been determined when power will be restored.

Police have not yet released details regarding the crash.

We are working to learn more details and will continue to update this story.

