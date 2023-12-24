Covington Police searching for missing teen

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Covington Thursday.

According to Lt. Justin Bradbury, Hailey Bowman is described as 5′3″, 110 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Bowman’s mother said Hailey has manic depression and bipolar disorder and does not have her medication or phone with her.

Police believe she was last seen wearing all black and possibly wore a “Jack Skellington” sweater.

She is described as having a tattoo on her upper back or neck area, police said.

If anyone sees Hailey or knows her whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.