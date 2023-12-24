Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Covington Police searching for missing teen

Hailey Bowman, 16, has been missing since Thursday, according to her mother.
Hailey Bowman, 16, has been missing since Thursday, according to her mother.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Covington Thursday.

According to Lt. Justin Bradbury, Hailey Bowman is described as 5′3″, 110 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Bowman’s mother said Hailey has manic depression and bipolar disorder and does not have her medication or phone with her.

Police believe she was last seen wearing all black and possibly wore a “Jack Skellington” sweater.

She is described as having a tattoo on her upper back or neck area, police said.

If anyone sees Hailey or knows her whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are 19 steps in Jackson Schuster’s detailed plan to save the Tri-State attraction.
8-year-old comes up with 19-step plan to save Coney Island
Tri-State mom devastated, no charges filed after loss of 3-year-old daughter
Tri-State woman wants charges filed against babysitter after 3-year-old’s death
Antonia Barrow and Laronn Ellison were charged with child endangering and tampering with...
Court docs: 3-year-old boy shoots self in head with unsecured gun
A person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Ross Hanover Road Friday morning.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured in Butler County crash
Matthew Roberts, 51, has been missing since Dec. 15, according to an incident report.
Body of missing Goshen Township man found, police say

Latest News

Coney Island announced that it will permanently close on Dec. 31 after the conclusion of Coney...
Protesters rally to save Coney Island
Police lights
1 person hospitalized after car submerges into water following crash in Middletown, troopers say
Great Parks of Hamilton County talks black vulture birds, Holidays on the Farm
Great Parks of Hamilton County talks black vulture birds, Holidays on the Farm
The Final Quarter 12-22-23
'Make a Kid Merry" project giving gifts to 100 kids
‘Make a Kid Merry’ giving gifts to 100 kids this Christmas