Cris Collinsworth: ‘A lot of backup quarterbacks are fat (because) they don’t do anything’

Broadcaster Cris Collinsworth looks on before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh...
Broadcaster Cris Collinsworth looks on before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Dave Clark
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Sports analyst and former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Cris Collinsworth aroused the ire of backup quarterbacks and others with a remark during Saturday night of the Buffalo Bills-Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 16 game, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Collinsworth and play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico were discussing the challenges Chargers backup quarterback Easton Stick is facing in filling in for injured starter Justin Herbert.

“When you’re the backup quarterback, you can go months without even taking a single play in practice,” Collinsworth explained. “So give him a little bit of time, give him a little practice. Let’s see what happens now.”

“It sounds insane to fans,” Tirico replied. “Like how do you not give your backup snaps? You realize with a long season, you can’t run your guys in the ground Monday through Thursday.”

“That’s the reason a lot of backup quarterbacks are fat,” Collinsworth said. “They don’t do anything.”

“C-O-L-L-I-N-S,” Tirico joked. “Send ‘em to Cris. I love the backup quarterback.”

