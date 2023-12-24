Contests
Good Plates Eatery hands out free meals on Christmas Eve

Good Plates Eatery handed out free meals and other items on Christmas Eve.
Good Plates Eatery handed out free meals and other items on Christmas Eve.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Good Plates Eatery in Clifton handed out free meals on Christmas Eve to help fight hunger in the Tri-State.

The restaurant has been handing out free meals on Christmas Eve for four straight years.

“It can be a really sad time of year, so this is just really nice to have something positive up front and see kids smiling,” Owner Jamie Schlanser said.

In addition to handing out meals on Christmas Eve

Schlanser has expressed her long-standing desire to use her restaurant as a means to give back to the community. Apart from providing complimentary meals, Good Plates Eatery also distributed numerous winterwear items such as coats, as well as hygiene and cleaning products, to individuals in need.

“We’ve probably had the most donations we’ve gotten yet in terms of coats. We’ve gotten a lot of cash we were able to take straight to the store and buy so many toys, so many hygiene products,” Schlanser said.

During Christmas and Thanksgiving time, Good Plates Eatery distributes complimentary meals, a tradition that holds significant meaning for Schlanser.

“We get lots of college students that don’t feel like going home, or they have nowhere to go home to. We also have a lot of hospital staff, hospital patients. Not everybody has somewhere to go during the holidays, so this is just a nice backup plan.”

