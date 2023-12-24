Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Juvenile, one other suspect shot in Bond Hill after attempted car break-in, police say

A juvenile and another suspect were shot after attempting to break into a homeowner's car in...
A juvenile and another suspect were shot after attempting to break into a homeowner's car in Bond Hill Sunday, according to Cincinnati police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One juvenile and another suspect were shot after they attempted to break into a homeowner’s car in Bond Hill Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Berkley Avenue around 2 a.m.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the two suspects reportedly broke into a blue car, police said.

Officers say the homeowner felt threatened by what the suspects were doing, and so the homeowner shot at them three or four times with his legally owned gun.

The juvenile was taken to UC Medical Center, and the other suspect fled the scene, according to police.

Officers say the juvenile was conscious when he went to the hospital.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonia Barrow and Laronn Ellison were charged with child endangering and tampering with...
Court docs: 3-year-old boy shoots self in head with unsecured gun
Hailey Bowman, 16, has been missing since Thursday, according to her mother.
Covington Police searching for missing teen
Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!
A hippopotamus for Christmas: Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo
There are 19 steps in Jackson Schuster’s detailed plan to save the Tri-State attraction.
8-year-old comes up with 19-step plan to save Coney Island
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash

Latest News

One woman died after a shooting occurred in South Cumminsville early Sunday morning, according...
Woman dies after shooting in South Cumminsville, police say
One person was shot inside Clutch OTR and another person was shot across the street in the...
CPD: One person shot inside OTR bar, another shot across the street
CPD: One person shot inside OTR bar, another shot across the street
CPD: One person shot inside OTR bar, another shot across the street
2 hurt after shooting near OTR bar, police say
2 hurt after shooting near OTR bar, police say