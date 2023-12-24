Juvenile, one other suspect shot in Bond Hill after attempted car break-in, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One juvenile and another suspect were shot after they attempted to break into a homeowner’s car in Bond Hill Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Berkley Avenue around 2 a.m.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the two suspects reportedly broke into a blue car, police said.

Officers say the homeowner felt threatened by what the suspects were doing, and so the homeowner shot at them three or four times with his legally owned gun.

The juvenile was taken to UC Medical Center, and the other suspect fled the scene, according to police.

Officers say the juvenile was conscious when he went to the hospital.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are still investigating.

