CPD: One person shot inside OTR bar, another shot across the street

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was shot inside a popular Over-the-Rhine bar, and another person was shot across the street from the bar in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called to Clutch OTR on Vine Street around 1:30 a.m.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers have not identified any suspects at this time.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

