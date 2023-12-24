Man dies after shooting in OTR, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a shooting occurred in Over-the-Rhine Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called around 9 p.m. to the 1700 block of Republic Street.

Once they arrived, they found 34-year-old Shawntase Beavers suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics attempted to perform life-saving measures, but it was determined that Beavers died at the scene, police said.

Police have not stated if they have a suspect.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

Witnesses are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

