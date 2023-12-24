Man dies after shooting in OTR, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a shooting occurred in Over-the-Rhine Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers say they were called around 9 p.m. to the 1700 block of Republic Street.
Once they arrived, they found 34-year-old Shawntase Beavers suffering from a gunshot wound.
Medics attempted to perform life-saving measures, but it was determined that Beavers died at the scene, police said.
Police have not stated if they have a suspect.
The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.
Witnesses are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.