Non-profit group hosts "Punching for Peace" event to stop gun violence
By Brittany Harry
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A non-profit organization held an event Saturday aimed at stopping gun violence in the city.

FOX19′s Brittany Harry has more details about how the organizers are using the sport of boxing as a form of conflict resolution.

