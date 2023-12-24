Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Powerball jackpot reaches $638 million just in time for Christmas

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Someone could become a millionaire for Christmas.

After there were no winners in Saturday night’s drawing, the new Powerball jackpot is now sitting at about $638 million for its next drawing on Christmas.

In the past, three Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas Day, according to Powerball officials.

The estimated cash value for this grand prize is $321 million.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million.

There have been five Powerball winners so far this year, according to lottery officials.

Tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonia Barrow and Laronn Ellison were charged with child endangering and tampering with...
Court docs: 3-year-old boy shoots self in head with unsecured gun
Hailey Bowman, 16, has been missing since Thursday, according to her mother.
Covington Police searching for missing teen
Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!
A hippopotamus for Christmas: Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo
There are 19 steps in Jackson Schuster’s detailed plan to save the Tri-State attraction.
8-year-old comes up with 19-step plan to save Coney Island
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash

Latest News

Palestinian people walk through the destruction in northern Gaza on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
A weekend of combat in Gaza kills 14 Israeli soldiers as public support for the war is tested
A juvenile and another suspect were shot after attempting to break into a homeowner's car in...
Juvenile, one other suspect shot in Bond Hill after attempted car break-in, police say
One woman died after a shooting occurred in South Cumminsville early Sunday morning, according...
Woman dies after shooting in South Cumminsville, police say
One person was shot inside Clutch OTR and another person was shot across the street in the...
CPD: One person shot inside OTR bar, another shot across the street