Reality sets in for the 2023 Bengals in a blowout loss to the Steelers

PITTSBURGH (WXIX) - The 2023 Cincinnati Bengals don’t look like a playoff team. They entered this season with Super Bowl expectations, but for four months the Bengals haven’t consistently played like that caliber of team, even when quarterback Joe Burrow was healthy.

Injuries weren’t an excuse on Saturday as the Bengals lost, 34-11, to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. The Bengals were missing three of their best players in Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and DJ Reader, but the Steelers’ injury situation was worse.

The Steelers were starting their third-string quarterback, missing their All-Pro safety and counting on practice squad call-ups at linebacker and at safety. Bengals quarterback Jake Browning should have carved up the Steelers’ defense over the middle, but he looked like an undrafted free-agent quarterback who spent four years on practice squads on Saturday.

In the Bengals’ most devastating regular season loss of Zac Taylor’s head coaching career, all of the Bengals’ biggest season-long flaws reappeared at the worst possible time as the Steelers took a 24-0 lead into halftime and put the game away early.

Browning threw two careless interceptions, the Bengals couldn’t pick up the blitz and the Bengals pounded their head against the wall whenever they tried to run it. On the other side of the ball, the Bengals got overpowered by the Steelers’ rushing attack, regularly missed tackles and saw their young defensive backs get picked apart in coverage.

With the loss, the Bengals fell out of the playoff picture and became a postseason longshot with two games left to play. According to the New York Times’ playoff machine, the Bengals’ playoff odds fell from 59% to 13% with the loss.

The Bengals look like a last-place team in the AFC North, and that’s exactly where they stand.

Before Saturday’s game, Steelers third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph had an 0-1-1 record in his two starts dating back to 2020. The Steelers hadn’t scored more than 24 points in a game since September, and they reached 24 points in the first quarter alone.

Just like C.J. Stroud, Trevor Lawrence and Nick Mullens, the Bengals didn’t have an answer for Rudolph.

Steelers receiver George Pickens, who faced criticism for quitting on his team over the last month, opened the game with an 86-yard touchdown. All year, the Bengals have been counting on the athleticism of their young defensive backs to make up for their lack of experience. That bet hasn’t paid off, and the growing pains from DJ Turner, Dax Hill and Jordan Battle have hurt the Bengals all season.

On Pickens’ touchdown, Turner gave him too much space at the line of scrimmage and whiffed at a diving tackle. Turner might have had a chance to bring Pickens down if Hill hadn’t undercut him with his tackle attempt.

Playing without Reader, the Bengals didn’t stand a chance of stopping the run in the first half as the Steelers averaged 5.4 yards per carry. The Bengals’ backup defensive tackles got pushed back on almost every play, and missed tackles continued to gift the Steelers yards and first downs.

The Bengals defense entered Saturday’s game ranking 31st in yards per drive allowed, 23rd in points per drive allowed and 31st in net yards per passing attempt allowed. Then, the defense had its worst performance of the season.

Browning spotted the Steelers somewhere between 10 and 17 points in the first half. During his incredible three-game stretch of standout performances, Browning’s Achilles’ heel was giving the ball away. On Saturday, he threw three horrendous picks.

On the first one, Browning tried to make a similar throw that resulted in Tee Higgins’ miraculous touchdown last week. But this time, there were three Steelers and no Bengals near the pylon on the right side of the end zone. Browning lobbed a pass right to Pittsburgh, and a defensive back making his first career start at safety picked it off.

Two drives later, Browning had wide receiver Tyler Boyd open down the field. Facing pressure from the left side, he underthrew the ball. Steelers safety Eric Rowe, a practice squad elevation, jumped the route and recorded his first interception since 2020.

The Bengals had one last chance to get back in the game late in the second quarter. Down by 21 points, they faced 2nd and 1 from the Steelers’ 5-yard line. After a screen got blown up in the backfield, a run got blown up at the line of scrimmage and a blitz forced an incompletion, the Bengals turned the ball over on downs.

While the turnovers cost the Bengals’ offense the most, Cincinnati didn’t have a plan or play calls to take advantage of an undermanned Steelers’ defense. Higgins wasn’t featured much early on, the Steelers seemed to know when screens were coming from the Bengals and Pittsburgh capitalized on blitzes as well as any team has against the Bengals all year. The Bengals’ offensive line had its worst game in weeks.

The way that this Bengals loss unfolded raises questions about expectations for 2024, even when Burrow returns.

The Bengals never fixed their run game this year. The passing game never sustained a rhythm for more than a few weeks. The offensive line has had a few disappointing games, and right tackle Jonah Williams is set to hit free agency.

On defense, the Bengals’ young defensive backs have never hit their stride. Reader is set to be a free agent, and the Bengals haven’t been able to stop the run without him. Rudolph connected on several deep throws down the sideline. The Bengals have struggled to contain those all year, and they’ve also struggled to make in-game adjustments to stop an offense from picking on the same weakness over the course of a game.

The season is nearing an end, and the Bengals have a long road ahead of them to get to the level that they expect to reach.

