Spotty Showers Early on Christmas Eve - More Rain Expected Christmas Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday showers will be rare and for those travelling or heading to religious services Sunday evening the weather looks dry and travel conditions good.

With low temperatures warmer than freezing Christmas morning and afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 40s a White Christmas is just a dream.

The chance of snow on Christmas Day 2023 in Cincinnati is essentially zero. Rain looks to be likely moving into the FOX19 viewing area during the afternoon.

Off and on rain continues with the mild air sticking around for most of the week.

Christmas Weather Stats

Most Snow on the Ground or Christmas Day 9″ 2004

Most Snow Falling on Christmas Day 7″ 1890

Most Rain on Christmas Day 1.12″ 1957

Coldest Low and High Temperatures on Christmas Day -12º and +3º both in 1983

Warmest Low and High Temperatures on Christmas Day 58º in 1889 69º in 2021

Longest Streak of Consecutive Days with >=1″ of Snow Falling on Christmas Day 2 years 1992 and 1993

Christmas Day 2021 Low 51º High 69º Warmest High Temp on Christmas Day in Cincy weather history

Christmas Day 2022 Low 5º High 17º Wind Chills that weekend to -40º, many plants damaged

Christmas Day 2023 Forecast Low 44º High 58º

Did you know the “White Christmas” tradition started with Charles Dickens (1812 - 1870). As a child of the waning years of the Little Ice Age, winter snow, frozen rivers and bitter cold were common. The popularity of Dickens’ book, A Christmas Carol (1843), is recognized by literature scholars as the start of what Christmas is today and the cold and snow portrayed in his book made a snowy Christmas the stuff of legend.

