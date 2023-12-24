Woman hospitalized after shooting in South Cumminsville, police say
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in South Cumminsville in the early morning hours on Christmas Eve, according to police.
Officers say they were called around 4 a.m. to the 2000 block of Millvale Court.
She was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to UC Medical Center, police said.
The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
Police have not stated if they have a suspect at this time.
Officers are still investigating.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.