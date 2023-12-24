Woman hospitalized after shooting in South Cumminsville, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in South Cumminsville in the early morning hours on Christmas Eve, according to police.

Officers say they were called around 4 a.m. to the 2000 block of Millvale Court.

She was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to UC Medical Center, police said.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Police have not stated if they have a suspect at this time.

Officers are still investigating.

