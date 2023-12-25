Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Adopt Heller: Richland County dog waits 600 days to find ‘fur-ever’ home

Adopt Heller: Richland County dog waits 600 days to find ‘fur-ever’ home
Adopt Heller: Richland County dog waits 600 days to find ‘fur-ever’ home(Richland County Dog Warden)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richland County Dog lived outside, in a shelter, or in a prison his whole life, and he is awaiting for you to give him the home he’s been wanting to call his own for two years.

Heller came in to the Richland County Dog Warden as a stray on May 6, 2022, and Dec. 27, 2023 marks his 600th day in their care.

However, he is not at the shelter at 810 North Home Rd. in Mansfield.

On May 15, 2023, Heller was moved to the Mansfield Correctional Institution (ManCI) for the ManCI Prison Program training.

The Richland County Dog Warden said Heller is a medium-sized pit bull-terrier mix with a short brindle coat.

The dog warden said he is an approximately 2-year-old dog who is:

  • neutered
  • up-to-date on vaccinations
  • microchipped

This awfully cute good boy was described as playful and energetic, and knows how to sit and shake.

Heller would do well with other dogs - both male and female, but not cats.

His adoption fee has also been reduced.

If you are interested in giving Heller the gift of a “fur-ever” home this holiday season, call the Richland County Dog Warden at 419-774-5892 or email dogs@richlandcountyoh.gov with questions.

Click here to request an adoption application.

Click here to view more adoptable dogs from the Richland County Dog Warden.

Adopt Heller: Richland County dog waits 600 days to find ‘fur-ever’ home
Adopt Heller: Richland County dog waits 600 days to find ‘fur-ever’ home(Richland County Dog Warden)
Adopt Heller: Richland County dog waits 600 days to find ‘fur-ever’ home
Adopt Heller: Richland County dog waits 600 days to find ‘fur-ever’ home(Richland County Dog Warden)
Adopt Heller: Richland County dog waits 600 days to find ‘fur-ever’ home
Adopt Heller: Richland County dog waits 600 days to find ‘fur-ever’ home(Richland County Dog Warden)
Adopt Heller: Richland County dog waits 600 days to find ‘fur-ever’ home
Adopt Heller: Richland County dog waits 600 days to find ‘fur-ever’ home(Richland County Dog Warden)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash early Christmas morning, according to the...
Driver killed in Christmas morning crash
FILE
Man killed in single-vehicle motorcycle crash in NKY
Broadcaster Cris Collinsworth looks on before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh...
Cris Collinsworth: ‘A lot of backup quarterbacks are fat (because) they don’t do anything’
A video involving an officer engaged in a physical struggle with a male outside of a bar is...
Video allegedly shows Miami student being struck by police officer, university says
Evendale police are searching for at least one person and a vehicle after someone fired a gun...
Evendale police search for vehicle after shots fired, hit-skip crash

Latest News

Barks and Brews will be held at AC Upper Deck on Saturday, April 23.
Downtown bar to partner with animal shelters for Barks & Brews
The shelter is asking for foster families and monetary donations.
Shelter needs donations, fosters after rescuing cats from hoarding situation
The animals will be available for adoption after medical clearance.
120 animals rescued after Hurricane Ida looking for fur-ever homes in Cincinnati
More than 200 homeless dogs, cats and rabbits evacuated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida will...
Homeless pets evacuated after Hurricane Ida coming Tri-State
Homeless pets evacuated after Hurricane Ida coming Tri-State
Homeless pets evacuated after Hurricane Ida coming Tri-State