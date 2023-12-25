Contests
AMBER Alert remains active for Lakewood 1-year-old taken by her mother

Editor’s note: This story contains video from previous coverage.
Choice Walters (left), Ariel Walters (right)(Source: Lakewood Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin and Colton Molesky (WOIO)
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunday’s AMBER Alert for the 1-year-old Lakewood girl taken by her mother is still active Monday.

The 1-year-old, Choice Walters, was taken from 12511 Clifton Blvd. after Lakewood police say the child’s mother stabbed the child’s father.

“The most important thing we want is for the child to be safe,” said Cpt. Gary Stone of the Lakewood PD.

Choice Walters(Source: CECOMS)

LPD says the suspect, 37-year-old Ariel Walters, stabbed her 30-year-old husband at Cove Park around 2:20 a.m.

Ariel fled the area with Choice following the stabbing.

“The victim was walking around the park; he was walking around the perimeter, and there was an asphalt path; while that was happening, she approached him and began stabbing him with a knife,” said Stone.

Lakewood police Cpt. Frank Eschweiler confirmed the 30-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition following the stabbing.

Ariel Walters(Source: CECOMS)

Police say Ariel does not have a vehicle and normally travels by rideshares.

Officials confirmed police made contact with Ariel; however, she refuses to cooperate with authorities. LPD said they could hear the child in the background while on the phone.

“When they did speak to her some time ago, they urged her to take the child to a family member, drop the child off, and notify the Lakewood Police; we would respond and send someone out to check on the child’s welfare,” said Stone.

LPD says Ariel is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, while Choice has brown hair and brown eyes.

LPD has put an arrest warrant out for Ariel for attempted aggravated murder, with a $500,000 bond.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 216-521-6773 or 911.

clarification: The initial AMBER Alert said the suspect is 29 years old. The Lakewood Police Department later gave an update that suspect's age is 37. This story has been updated to reflect these changes.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

