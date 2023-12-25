Breezy, warm and wet Christmas in the tri-state

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It was a warm Sunday in the tri-state! The official afternoon high at CVG was 61° and the morning low was 47°. CVG also measured 0.03″ of rain from the morning activity.

Overnight Sunday will be dry with clouds increasing throughout the night. It’ll also be warm with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Perfect conditions for Santa Claus to come to town!

Christmas Morning will be mostly cloudy and dry, however midday and afternoon will become wet as widespread rain showers will move into the region. If you’re traveling in the afternoon or evening on Christmas Day, expect wet roads! Total rainfall amounts on Monday will range between a quarter to a half of an inch of rainfall. Despite the rain, temperatures on Christmas Day Monday will be in the mid-to-upper 50s thanks to breezy southwest winds that will gust up to 30 miles per hour during the afternoon.

Winds will die down overnight Monday into early Tuesday with rain showers becoming more widely scattered. Temperatures going into Tuesday morning will only drop to the low 50s! Tuesday will have on and off light rain showers through the day, though drier air does move into the Ohio Valley Tuesday evening and overnight. Tuesday, Kwanza, is a warm day with highs in the mid 50s.

Only a slim chance of rain showers are possible on Wednesday as drier air lingers around the tri-state in the middle of the short week. Temperatures begin to tumble going into Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves through the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Thursday’s high temperatures will be in the lower 40s and low temperatures will be in the low 30s; so any moisture that moves in will primarily be rain but some rain/snow mix will be possible. Surface conditions will just be wet for folks traveling Thursday.

Friday will have the opportunity to see a few snow flurries, but most of the area will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and chilly high temperatures in the upper 30s.

New Year’s Weekend will be seasonable and dry with morning lows in the mid 20s and afternoon highs in the low 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. The first full week of January, according to the NOAA Climate Prediction Center, will be slightly cooler than normal but also drier than normal in the latest climate outlook.

