‘Catherine’s Celebration of Lights’ wraps up its 3rd year

FOX19 NOW News at 10 p.m.
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - ‘Catherine’s Celebration of lights showcased five beautifully decorated homes across the Tri-State this year.

With so many submissions, there were houses that FOX19 couldn’t make it to, so here’s a look at some of the other stand out homes and their festive brilliance.

Meteorologist Catherine Bodak has the story.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

