City Dogs Cleveland presents ‘The Muttcracker’ holiday adoption event

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Kennel is more full than Santa’s sack on Christmas Eve with reportedly over 170 dogs in a space designed to hold 150.

To help these precious pups find “fur-ever” homes for the new year, City Dogs Cleveland presents, “The Muttcracker,” the adoption event serving as the grand closing to the holiday season.

“The kennel is currently packed with so many great dogs who would love to dance their way into your heart, City Dogs Cleveland stated. “They’ve been perfecting their best moves to impress you! We have young pups looking for a family to grow with, lower-key mature dogs waiting for a couch to retire on, and so many in between.”

Tickets for these “sugar plum fairies,” also known as the adoption fees, are reduced to $21 on Dec. 30 and 31, which includes:

microchip

county license

basic vaccinations

spay/neuter surgery

and of course, a lifetime of love!

Walk-ups are welcome during the adoption event “matinees,” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 31.

City Dogs Cleveland adoption counselors will be ready to help you find a great match for your lifestyle.

If you would like to adopt one (or more!) click here to see the precious pups just waiting to be part of your family.

For those who can’t make the adoption event this weekend or want to avoid a potential wait, click here to set up a meet and greet with the dog who is pulling on your heartstrings from the photos.

Even if you aren’t able to adopt at this time, but still have some room in your home and heart, you can click here to learn about fostering a dog.

“It will save a life, but isn’t a lifelong commitment,” City Dogs Cleveland stated.

For those who are unable to adopt or foster at this time but still want to help, City Dogs Cleveland said the kennel is running very low on the dogs’ favorite chew toys, and donations are always greatly appreciated.

“Providing the dogs with in-kennel enrichment is so important when our facility is so full,” City Dogs Cleveland stated.

You don’t even have to go to the store or stop by the kennel to drop off your donations!

Just purchase these items from the City Dogs wish lists on Amazon or Chewy, and they will be automatically delivered to the kennel.

Click here to view the City Dogs Cleveland Amazon wish list.

Click here to view the City Dogs Cleveland Chewy wish list.

The Cleveland kennel is located at 9203 Detroit Ave.

City Dogs Cleveland presents ‘The Muttcracker’ holiday adoption event (City Dogs Cleveland)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.