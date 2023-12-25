Driver killed in Christmas morning crash
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 30-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Mt. Healthy early Christmas morning, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Ronnell Payne was behind the wheel of a northbound 2018 Toyota Yaris that ran off the left side of Hamilton Avenue near Hilltop Plaza around 1:18 a.m. Monday, sheriff’s officials say.
The car went into the parking lot of a gas station and then struck a tree, according to a news release.
He was not wearing a seatbelt and was speeding, the release states.
Drugs or alcohol are not suspected.
