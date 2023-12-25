Evendale police search for vehicle after shots fired, hit-skip crash

EVENDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Evendale police are searching for at least one person and a vehicle after someone fired a gun from one car at another, causing the latter one to crash.

Officers learned about the incident when they were dispatched to an auto accident into a utility pole at the intersection of Sharondale Road and Knollview Drive, according to a police news release.

They say they found two people with minor injuries inside the crashed vehicle. They were not struck by gunfire.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

Hamilton County dispatchers say this happened around 2 a.m. on Christmas morning Monday.

“Further investigative efforts are underway by the Evendale PD and additional details will be released when appropriate,” the news release states.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.