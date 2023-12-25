Contests
Evendale police search for vehicle after shots fired, hit-skip crash

Evendale police are searching for at least one person and a vehicle after someone fired a gun...
Evendale police are searching for at least one person and a vehicle after someone fired a gun from one car at another, causing the latter one to crash.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVENDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Evendale police are searching for at least one person and a vehicle after someone fired a gun from one car at another, causing the latter one to crash.

Officers learned about the incident when they were dispatched to an auto accident into a utility pole at the intersection of Sharondale Road and Knollview Drive, according to a police news release.

They say they found two people with minor injuries inside the crashed vehicle. They were not struck by gunfire.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

Hamilton County dispatchers say this happened around 2 a.m. on Christmas morning Monday.

“Further investigative efforts are underway by the Evendale PD and additional details will be released when appropriate,” the news release states.

