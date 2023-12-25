Contests
Investigator: Sycamore Township house fire displaces family

Crews at the scene of a fire on Seventh Avenue in Sycamore Township.
Crews at the scene of a fire on Seventh Avenue in Sycamore Township.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A structure fire that broke out in a Sycamore Township home displaced a family on Christmas Eve.

Multiple units responded to the report of a dwelling fire in the 12000 block of Seventh Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m., according to the Sycamore Township Fire dispatch.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but investigators at the scene believe it was accidental.

The estimated amount of damage could be between $80,000 and $100,000, the investigator said.

According to the fire department, no one was harmed.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.

