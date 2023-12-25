Contests
Man killed in single-vehicle motorcycle crash in NKY

The crash happened on northbound Kentucky State Route 237 between Oakbrook Drive and Camp Ernst Road, deputies said.(FILE)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man in Florence on Christmas Eve.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Oakbrook Drive around 5:30 p.m. for a motorcycle traffic collision with injuries, according to Lt. Chris Hall.

According to deputies, Stanley Crawley, 22, of Burlington, was operating a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle and traveling northbound on Kentucky State Route 237 between Oakbrook Drive and Camp Ernst Road on a downhill grade and left-handed curve.

Deputies said that Crawley missed the curve and hit a concrete curbing, causing himself and his motorcycle to become airborne and hit a guardrail.

Efforts were made to save Crawley’s life, but he died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say that Crawley was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, speed appeared to be a factor.

