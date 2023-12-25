Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Police: 1 dead, several injured in Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado mall

A large police presence outside the Citadel Mall Christmas Eve.
A large police presence outside the Citadel Mall Christmas Eve.(KKTV)
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Police in Colorado say one man was killed and multiple people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired during a fight at the mall.

Police say two groups of people started fighting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday inside Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs when gunshots rang out.

One man died, and two other men are in serious condition after suffering gunshot wounds, KKTV reports.

A woman also suffered injuries in the incident, but police say she was not shot.

The mall was cleared and closed, and police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

While no one is in custody yet, police say they have multiple people detained, as they continue to investigate. They are asking any witnesses or anyone else with information to call the police department or Crime Stoppers.

Police add that the mall will reopen Tuesday, as originally planned, after the holiday.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot inside Clutch OTR and another person was shot across the street in the...
CPD: One person shot inside OTR bar, another shot across the street
Hailey Bowman, 16, has been missing since Thursday, according to her mother.
Covington Police searching for missing teen
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Over-the-Rhine...
Man dies after shooting in OTR, police say
Broadcaster Cris Collinsworth looks on before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh...
Cris Collinsworth: ‘A lot of backup quarterbacks are fat (because) they don’t do anything’
One woman died after a shooting occurred in South Cumminsville early Sunday morning, according...
Woman dies after shooting in South Cumminsville, police say

Latest News

Officials are warning the situation is near a "breaking point." (CNN, KVIA, KABB, WOAI, AFPTV,...
US encountering record number of migrants at border
Crews at the scene of a fire on Seventh Avenue in Sycamore Township.
Investigator: Sycamore Township house fire displaces family
FILE
Man killed in single-vehicle motorcycle crash in NKY
Catherine's Celebration of Lights in Batavia
‘Catherine’s Celebration of Lights’ wraps up its 3rd year