Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured in Butler County crash

A person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Ross Hanover Road on Friday morning.
A person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Ross Hanover Road on Friday morning.(WTVG)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and two others are seriously hurt in an early morning crash in Ross Township, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 12:55 a.m. in the area of 2169 Ross Hanover Rd. when a vehicle drove off the roadway and hit a drainage ditch, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said in a press release.

Two passengers were transported to a hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, while another was transported by medical helicopter with serious injuries, explained Sheriff Jones.

One of the passengers died as a result of their injuries, the press release said.

The person’s name will not be released until family is notified.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot inside Clutch OTR and another person was shot across the street in the...
CPD: One person shot inside OTR bar, another shot across the street
Broadcaster Cris Collinsworth looks on before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh...
Cris Collinsworth: ‘A lot of backup quarterbacks are fat (because) they don’t do anything’
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Over-the-Rhine...
Man dies after shooting in OTR, police say
Hailey Bowman, 16, has been missing since Thursday, according to her mother.
Covington Police searching for missing teen
FILE
Man killed in single-vehicle motorcycle crash in NKY

Latest News

A 30-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash early Christmas morning, according to the...
Driver killed in Christmas morning crash
Crews at the scene of a fire on Seventh Avenue in Sycamore Township.
Investigator: Sycamore Township house fire displaces family
FILE
Man killed in single-vehicle motorcycle crash in NKY
Catherine's Celebration of Lights in Batavia
‘Catherine’s Celebration of Lights’ wraps up its 3rd year