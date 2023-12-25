Video allegedly shows Miami student being struck by police officer, university says

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A video circulating on social media allegedly shows a Miami University student being hit by an officer repeatedly while the individual was on the ground.

The video was posted to TikTok by a woman who said she was a relative of the student.

Officials at Miami University released a statement regarding the incident. According to the university, the Oxford Police Department is investigating the officer’s use of force.

Below is the university’s statement in its entirety:

Miami University’s top priority is the safety and well being of all our students. We recently were made aware of a disturbing video which appears to be showing a member of local public law enforcement not affiliated with the university striking one of our students at an off campus location. As soon as we were made aware, we were in touch with the student and his representative to offer support. We will continue to honor his right to privacy. We have contacted the City of Oxford to learn more about this incident and to express our deep concerns about what occurred. We have learned that Oxford Police Department is conducting an investigation into the use of force by the officer and will conduct an administrative review of its policies.

The City of Oxford released a public statement to its Facebook page Sunday. According their statement, the TikTok video is shown from an angle not previously seen in their initial review of the incident.

